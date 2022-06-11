Cork teacher says first year of new school has been a 'tremendous success'

STRAWBERRY Hill NS is nearing the close of its first school year.

The new Cork primary school was formed following an amalgamation of Sunday’s Well Girls’ and Boys’ national schools.

Caoimhe Galvin who teaches in the Cork city primary school said the first school year has been a ‘tremendous success’.

Strawberry Hill NS pupils playing in the sensory garden in their school

“The first year in Strawberry Hill has been a tremendous success even in the midst of Covid-19. Pupils and staff have blended well creating a whole new identity, and it has been a pleasure getting to know each other. It has been particularly busy for our administrative staff,” she said.

Ms Galvin, who teaches reading recovery and works with pupils in the senior infants' classes, said lots of exciting initiatives have taken place in the primary school since it was established.

“It has been a very exciting time with the creation of a new crest, the design of a new school uniform and tracksuits. Many initiatives have also taken place in the school which include Creative Schools, Green Schools, Irish Sign Language and Vex Robotics. There have been many successes this year including competing in the Sciath na Scol final.”

There are currently over 340 pupils in Strawberry Hill NS.

Ms Galvin said the students have settled in ‘seamlessly’ into the new school.

“The pupils have settled in seamlessly. It's lovely to go into classes and see how well the boys and girls are working together. They have formed such lovely friendships with one another. It is great to see the pupils’ interactions during lessons, at yard time, in the sensory garden, on teams and committees.”

The primary school teacher paid tribute to the parents for their support.

“The parents have been so supportive of the new school. We collectively realise the wonderful opportunity this is for the pupils. Attending a co-educational school prepares pupils for the real world and having your children attend the one school makes life much easier. From September we will have our new school uniform and we can’t wait to see all our pupils wear it.

Strawberry Hill NS students walking over Shakey Bridge. The new primary school is an amalgamation of Sunday’s Well Girls’ and Boys’ national schools

“The uniform will be launched at the opening ceremony on Friday, June 17. We look forward to welcoming back parental involvement in school events and initiatives now that Covid-19 restrictions can be lessened. Our Parents’ Association is actively helping with end-of-year events including the open day for junior infants and the sixth-class graduation as well as preparing for exciting events in the new academic year,” she added.

The Strawberry Hill teacher said the new school is more ‘inclusive’ for all and it builds a sense of school community.

“The school campus lends itself perfectly to our new school with a junior school and senior school connected with a general-purpose area. It’s a more natural setting, as pupils come from mixed pre-schools, and many go on to attend co-educational secondary schools. It is more inclusive for all, and it builds a sense of school community. When the two schools amalgamated there was a sharing of resources and expertise which benefitted everyone.”