Mayfield Parish to celebrate 60th anniversary of Our Lady Crowned this weekend

EXCITEMENT is mounting in Mayfield parish as the Church of Our Lady Crowned prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend.

A number of events have been organised to mark the occasion with the Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin, to celebrate the Masses in the parish today at 5pm and on Sunday at 9.30am and 12 noon.

Speaking to the Echo, Parish Priest Fr Charlie Kiely said they are inviting everyone who has a connection with the church to join them in the celebrations this weekend, whether they were baptised, received the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation, or were married or ordained in the church in the past 60 years.

Loved ones from the parish who have died in that period will also be remembered at the weekend.

A parish picnic has been organised to take place on the grounds of the church on Sunday after the 12 noon Mass.

The celebration comes at a time when restrictions first introduced to reduce the spread of Covid-19 have largely been phased out, and is as such the first major event to bring the community together without restrictions.

“We’re celebrating the last 60 years, but we are looking forward to the next 60 years as well. The future is as important as the past,” said Fr Charlie.

“A lot of people are very proud of their church and are very much looking forward to the weekend. There’s a great community spirit here. The church is located in the heart of the parish, at the very centre of it and it [the parish] has grown around it,” he added.

“We’re calling it a big reunion,” said Fr Charlie, encouraging people to join in the events this weekend.