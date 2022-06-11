Significant rise in number of Ukrainians coming to Cork in last fortnight 

The number of Ukrainians in Cork has grown by nearly 500 in two weeks, as the latest CSO figures show there are now 3,442 people in the county who have fled conflict in Ukraine.

As of the week ending 5 June 2022, PPS numbers have been issued to 35,670 individuals from Ukraine across the country.

This is a 4% increase on a week previously, and a 20% increase on the number of Ukrainians in Ireland four weeks previously.

As of 7 June 2022, there are 6,824 children who arrived from Ukraine that are enrolled in schools across the country.

Street art by the People's Republic of Cork in the city. Picture: People's Republic of Cork/ Tom Doig.

70% (4,794) are in primary education, while 30% (2,030) were in secondary education.

In Cork, 456 children are enrolled in primary school, while 222 are now enrolled in secondary school.

The CSO estimates that the average time from when a child arrives in Ireland and receives a PPS number, to them being enrolled in school, is now just over two weeks.

The vast majority of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland continue to be women and children.

Women aged 20 and over account for 48% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 37%.

42% of groups arriving are categorised as ‘one parent with children’.

While most local electoral areas in Cork are seeing a stall or slight decline in the number of Ukrainians arriving, other areas continue to see a steady flow of people coming from Ukraine.

The area that continues to welcome the most Ukrainians is Midleton, where there are now 810 people living from Ukraine (up from 597 two weeks ago), while numbers are also increasing in Bantry, where the number of Ukrainians has almost doubled from 64 to 128.

Local Electoral Area 23 May 2022 5 June 2022 Kanturk 75 74 Fermoy 121 109 Midleton 597 810 Carrigaline 51 58 Cobh 57 58 Bandon-Kinsale 266 264 Bantry-West Cork 64 128 Skibbereen-West Cork 225 259 Macroom 328 355 Mallow 184 245 Cork City North West 201 217 Cork City North East 148 146 Cork City South East 90 95 Cork City South Central 457 465 Cork City South West 95 159 Total 2,959 3,442

Table shows a breakdown of Ukrainian arrivals in Cork LEAs

"This Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release is the second in a series of releases by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis,” said Karola Graupner, CSO Statistician, commenting on the release.

"Based on the local post office address as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection… as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs, and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,304,” she said.