Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 16:55

Significant rise in number of Ukrainians coming to Cork in last fortnight 

CSO figures show there are now 3,442 people in the county who have fled conflict in Ukraine.
Significant rise in number of Ukrainians coming to Cork in last fortnight 

Street art by the People's Republic of Cork in the city. Picture: People's Republic of Cork/ Tom Doig.

Ellen O'Regan

The number of Ukrainians in Cork has grown by nearly 500 in two weeks, as the latest CSO figures show there are now 3,442 people in the county who have fled conflict in Ukraine.

As of the week ending 5 June 2022, PPS numbers have been issued to 35,670 individuals from Ukraine across the country. 

This is a 4% increase on a week previously, and a 20% increase on the number of Ukrainians in Ireland four weeks previously.

As of 7 June 2022, there are 6,824 children who arrived from Ukraine that are enrolled in schools across the country.

Street art by the People's Republic of Cork in the city. Picture: People's Republic of Cork/ Tom Doig.
Street art by the People's Republic of Cork in the city. Picture: People's Republic of Cork/ Tom Doig.

70% (4,794) are in primary education, while 30% (2,030) were in secondary education.

In Cork, 456 children are enrolled in primary school, while 222 are now enrolled in secondary school.

The CSO estimates that the average time from when a child arrives in Ireland and receives a PPS number, to them being enrolled in school, is now just over two weeks.

The vast majority of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland continue to be women and children. 

Women aged 20 and over account for 48% of arrivals to date, while individuals aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 37%.

42% of groups arriving are categorised as ‘one parent with children’.

While most local electoral areas in Cork are seeing a stall or slight decline in the number of Ukrainians arriving, other areas continue to see a steady flow of people coming from Ukraine.

The area that continues to welcome the most Ukrainians is Midleton, where there are now 810 people living from Ukraine (up from 597 two weeks ago), while numbers are also increasing in Bantry, where the number of Ukrainians has almost doubled from 64 to 128.

Local Electoral Area

23 May 2022

5 June 2022

Kanturk

75

74

Fermoy

121

109

Midleton

597

810

Carrigaline

51

58

Cobh

57

58

Bandon-Kinsale

266

264

Bantry-West Cork

64

128

Skibbereen-West Cork

225

259

Macroom

328

355

Mallow

184

245

Cork City North West

201

217

Cork City North East

148

146

Cork City South East

90

95

Cork City South Central

457

465

Cork City South West

95

159

Total

2,959

3,442

Table shows a breakdown of Ukrainian arrivals in Cork LEAs

"This Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland release is the second in a series of releases by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis,” said Karola Graupner, CSO Statistician, commenting on the release.

"Based on the local post office address as per the process through which refugees were seeking assistance from the Department of Social Protection… as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all LEAs, and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,304,” she said.

Read More

Almost 680 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Cork schools

More in this section

Sole occupant of rib escapes to safety after engine catches fire in Cork harbour Sole occupant of rib escapes to safety after engine catches fire in Cork harbour
Free workshops and events taking place in Cork today for Cruinniú na nÓg Free workshops and events taking place in Cork today for Cruinniú na nÓg
Carnival of Science taking place in Cork this weekend  Carnival of Science taking place in Cork this weekend 
<p>'The Voice of Our Angels' Group protesting at CUMH today. Angie Ericsson, Stacey Bermingham, Mary Nott and Mandy Walsh at the protest on Saturday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Families of infants whose organs were incinerated without their knowledge hold protest in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more