Cope Foundation to hold recruitment open evening in West Cork 

COPE FOUNDATION — one of the largest disability organisations in Ireland — has launched a recruitment drive to fill a variety of roles across the West Cork region.

A recruitment open evening at the Cope Foundation Day Centre in Clonakilty will be held later this month where people are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss potential career opportunities within the organisation.

The non-profit organisation employs staff in sectors such as nursing, multi-disciplinary services, care assistants, clerical and more.

The Cork-based charity works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports. It currently supports more than 2,800 people.

“We have a growing network of more than 70 locations across Cork city and county.

“That includes homes, day services and community hubs in places like Macroom, Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen,” Áine O’Callaghan, head of the Cope’s human resources department, said.

“We’re looking for open-minded people who want to support people with an intellectual disability and/or autism achieve independence and to help them to live the lives of their choosing.

“There was huge interest in a similar event that we held in Cork city in April and we’re excited to meet and talk to even more people about the work of Cope Foundation,” Ms O’Callaghan continued.

Cope Foundation is a Section 38 organisation funded by the HSE. It offers permanent and temporary roles with full-time, part-time, job sharing and flexible options available.

The recruitment open evening takes place on Wednesday, June 15, from 4pm to 8pm.

For more information about the event visit www.cope-foundation.ie.