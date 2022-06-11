Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 14:54

Ballyphehane Tidy Towns celebrating first anniversary

Ballyphehane Tidy Towns volunteers after their clean-up last Saturday ahead of their one year anniversary.

BALLYPHEHANE Tidy Towns is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend.

The group was established by local volunteer and activist, Konrad Im, in 2021.

Since then, it has grown and made a huge impact in the area, via weekly clean-ups and community events.

A Pearse Square party, cherry blossom festival, and student initiatives are just some of the events that Ballyphehane Tidy Towns has organised.

The group has also worked closely with other community organisations, including Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, and local schools, like Coláiste Éamann Rís.

To mark their anniversary, Ballyphehane Tidy Towns has organised a fundraiser bake sale this Sunday. 

Konrad Im said: “It’s already almost a year since our first Ballyphehane Tidy Towns litter pick and we’re so proud of how far we’ve come.

“We’ve been very lucky to build an amazing team of fantastic volunteers that work hard every week to keep Ballyphehane beautiful.

“But, this also wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many, including those from various community organisations, local schools, Cork City Council staff, our local councillors, and sponsors. What an amazing first year it has been.”

“Thank you to the people and businesses of Ballyphehane for your continued support.

We have achieved so much over the last year, with many more projects planned.

“To raise some much-needed funds, we are having a birthday fundraiser in Ballyphehane Togher CDP, on the 12th of June, from 12pm to 3pm. We would love it if you could pop along and show your support. Alternatively, you can donate to our go fund me.”

The GoFundMe link can be found on the Ballyphehane Tidy Towns Facebook page.

cork city centre
