Prospective affordable-housing applicants in Cork asked to help inform future schemes through survey

Cork County Council is asking prospective affordable-housing applicants to complete a survey. The results will inform the delivery of future schemes and eligibility requirements.

Applicants who feel they may be eligible to buy or rent an affordable home are invited to complete the survey — which will provide information about income, family size, disability, and other relevant details — on the council’s website, www.corkcoco.ie.

Cork County Council will use the information to develop future affordable-housing schemes and make informed decisions about design and location.

The council is pursuing the development of affordable housing, for sale and rent, at a number of locations under the Government’s Housing for All plan, schemes that help people on low-to-moderate incomes to buy or rent their own homes.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Gillian Coughlan said: “It is vital that future affordable-housing developments meet the demands and needs of the people who are eligible to apply.

“We need to know the size and accessibility of the homes we should be building and where they should be located. That can only be determined by surveying the very people who wish to live in these homes. It is a short survey, taking only four minutes to complete. I would encourage everyone who feels they may be eligible for an affordable home to please fill it in.”

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said that the council has “ambitious plans” to meet the demand for affordable housing.

“A number of projects are already at the planning stage, while other opportunities continue to be examined. This survey will provide the first real assessment of affordable needs and will assist the council in progressing developments on the scale, and in the locations, that they are needed,” he said.

The Affordable Purchase Scheme is open to first-time buyers and Fresh Start applicants who meet certain income, property, and residency criteria, including that 3.5 times their gross income does not exceed 85.5% of the market value of the house they are seeking to acquire.

Income limits of €65,000 for single applicants or €75,000 for joint applicants apply. Fresh Start applies to people who are divorced or separated and have no interest in the family home, or people who have undergone insolvency proceedings. The survey is on Cork County Council’s website and will be open for six weeks.