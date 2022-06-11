Free workshops and events taking place in Cork today for Cruinniú na nÓg

A number of events are taking place in Cork today as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

The event, now in its fifth year, is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme supported by the Local Authorities and RTÉ.

Hundreds of free events, workshops, exhibitions and performances, and a special focus on starter workshops to encourage young people to try something new, are taking place around the country as part of Cruinniú na nÓg.

Highlights include circus skills workshops in Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network (ISACS) with dedicated venues in Cork and a number of other locations.

Music Generation Cork City are holding a day of music making, songwriting and podcasting, while in the Crawford Art Gallery the Brickx Club will be showing how to build ships featured in the Port of Cork Exhibition out of lego.

Shandon Arts Studios are hosting a pottery workshop, while Framework Films are giving young people the opportunity to discover what it is like to be in front and behind the camera.

Poetry workshops have been facilitated by Nano Nagle Place and the Munster Literature Centre, while over at the Everyman Theatre workshops will put teenagers performing on stage.

The Cork Academy of Music will be holding a workshop on how to write a traditional Irish tune, with no experience or instruments needed. Cork Migrant Centre will also be hosting a music and creative writing workshop.

TG4 with support from the Gaeltacht division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media programme will screen four films made by Gaelscoileanna Transition Year students.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth Plan to enable the creative potential of every child and young person.

It aims to celebrate and encourage children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity in activities such as art, music, coding and theatre workshops, performances, exhibitions, readings, film screenings and much more.

For a full list of events see: https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie.