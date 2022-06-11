Cork hotel announces partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World 

The Montenotte Hotel has announced its partnership with the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH).

Joining a list of over 500 independent luxury hotels and resorts worldwide, The Montenotte Hotel is the only hotel in Cork to have been invited into the SLH community of independent hotels.

Speaking to The Echo, Director of Sales and Marketing of The Montenotte Hotel, Raymond Kelleher, said: “It’s a huge thing for The Montenotte but not just for The Montenotte. I think the exposure that it’s going to give us from an international perspective is going to be great but also it’s a real opportunity to present Cork internationally.

“Because in reality before this they haven’t had a Cork property on their portfolio, I think they’ve about eight hotels in Ireland at the moment. So, this is going to really showcase Cork as a strong destination in the luxury hotels market.

“We have noticed the international visitor to the hotel has been growing month on month since March and this is going to really help our presence in both the UK and the US.

Victorian Gardens and the view from Montenotte Hotel.

“We are a standalone hotel and by being a standalone hotel, you really need that extra help to get that international exposure and that’s the reason why we put such effort into our application to Small Luxury Hotels.”

Mr Kelleher said that the application process involved a 24-hour visit to the property from SLH where they vetted the hotel before they verified it as one of the SLH hotels.

General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel Frits Potgieter said that staff are now looking forward to further enhancing the hotel’s international presence and welcoming visitors from all over the world.

Speaking about the hotel’s recovery following the pandemic, Mr Kelleher said that June has been “a phenomenal” month to date, with additional business being generated from the Live at the Marquee and Musgrave Park gigs.

He said that international corporate business that hasn’t been there for a long time has also started to return.

“We can’t just rely on the staycation market anymore because everyone is flying out of Cork airport going everywhere so that’s why joining an organisation like the Small Luxury Hotels is really important because we’ve done well from a staycation market over the last couple of years but again, the Irish people want to travel and internationally people want to come to Ireland as well and it’s about us tapping into that market.”