Two Cork congregations come together to help raise funds for charity

CHURCH of Ireland congregations from Crosshaven and Kinsale raised almost €1,300 for overseas development agency Christian Aid Ireland following a recent coffee morning and sale.

Organised by the Templebreedy rector, Rev Isobel Jackson with the support of her parishioners, the fundraiser was held outside Holy Trinity Church under an open sided marquee in Crosshaven on Sunday, May 15 following a joint service for the members of Holy Trinity and Nohoval Church near Kinsale.

The coffee morning was held to mark Christian Aid Week which this year focused on Zimbabwe.

Rev Isobel, who spent eight years from 1998-2006 doing mission work in Uganda with her husband and two small children, shares Christian Aid’s passion for bringing justice to the world’s poorest people.

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Rev Isobel and paid tribute to the generosity of her parishioners: “Money raised for Christian Aid Week helps us reach even more people across the world facing extreme poverty, struggling with the impact of conflict and the consequences of the climate crisis.

“Our work to bring hope in these desperate situations is only possible because of the dedication of people like Rev Isobel and all our supporters in Crosshaven and Kinsale who give so generously to support our work,” she added.

During the service, the charity’s Bandon-based Church and Community Officer Andrew Coleman spoke about the agency’s work in Zimbabwe where climate change is bringing drought, crop failure and hunger.

In response Christian Aid has enabled almost 30,000 people to earn a living despite declining rainfall, including by helping female farmers make the switch to growing drought-resistant plants such as hibiscus which can be sold to make herbal tea.

Traditional tea was served at the Crosshaven fundraiser and there were also delicious home-made sweet treats on offer for the 70 people who attended which included members of the two churches as well as passers-by.

All the items offered for sale at the event were made or grown by the parishioners. This included cakes, jams, vegetables, herbs and pot plants, as well as craft items such as tea cosies.