Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 15:28

Almost 1,900 homes set aside for individual owners in Cork last year

In May 2021, ministerial guidelines for planning authorities were issued, including to Cork County Council and Cork City Council, to prevent multiple housing and duplex units from being sold to a single buyer.
John Bohane

PLANNING measures introduced by the Government to increase homeownership have resulted in 1,865 residential units being ring-fenced for individual buyers in Cork city and county in the last year.

1,318 residential units in Cork County and 547 residential units in Cork City have been ring-fenced for individual buyers and restricted from bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, said: “The Government is committed to supporting homeownership. These data demonstrate that we are making the right interventions and delivering for those in Cork who wish to get on the property ladder.

“Through our plan, Housing for All, we are taking every possible measure to increase supply and provide greater access to homeownership for those who want it,” he added.

As of May 18, 2022, An Bord Pleanála advised that it had applied the planning condition prohibiting multiple sales to a total of 7,988 residential units, across 23 Strategic Housing Development (SHD) planning permissions.

Furthermore, of the 31 local authorities, 23 have permitted 7,895 residential units with a condition attached to prohibit multiple sales.

