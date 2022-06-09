Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 22:17

'Nonfire night' to be held across six Cork parks on Bonna night

Since the night was established in 2007, there has been a steady fall in the number of problem fires throughout Cork.
Nonfire night was recently launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher in the Council Chamber at City Hall. It will be held across six Cork city parks and green spaces this year on Thursday, June 23.

John Bohane

NONFIRE night 2022 will be held across six Cork City parks and green spaces on Thursday, June 23, the evening traditionally celebrated in Cork City as Bonna Night.

The event is a collaborative one organised by Cork City Council and run in partnership with over 50 community and statutory groups across the communities of Mayfield, The Glen, Mahon, Knocknaheeny, Farranree, and Togher.

The events this year will take place in the following parks: Loughmahon Park, Mahon; Clashduv Park, Togher; Glenamoy Park, Mayfield; Comeragh Park, The Glen; Kilmore Rd Park, Knocknaheeny; and Pophams Park, Farranree.

This year’s Nonfire night was officially launched this week by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher, in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

Members of An Garda Síochána, Cork City Fire Service, the HSE, Le Chéile School Completion Programme, Foróige, community representatives from Churchfield and Mayfield, and members of Cork City Council’s Community, Culture & Placemaking Directorate were also present for the launch.

At the launch, the Lord Mayor said that it is great to see the “hunger” for Nonfire events across the various communities in Cork City.

He said: “Now that we see life beginning to return to normal activities, it is great to see the hunger for Nonfire night events still alive across the communities with all organising committees continuing their long-term commitment to delivering this fantastic family-friendly event across six of our city’s parks and green spaces.”

Nonfire night events are community-designed events with each park taking its own approach to the family-friendly celebration.

Since the night was established in 2007, there has been a steady fall in the number of problem fires throughout Cork.

Its inception has also led to a substantial reduction in antisocial behaviour on the night and this cooperative approach has strengthened community links, with over 10,000 people attending the events across the six parks.

Cork City Council and Cork City Fire Brigade have reiterated their message to the public in the coming weeks to not give out rubbish or support illegal bonfires.

People are urged to instead attend one of the organised events across the city’s parks and green spaces.

