Public consultation opens on plans for social housing on brownfield site in Cork city 

THE public has been invited to have their say on plans to deliver dozens of new social homes on a brownfield site on Cork’s Model Farm Road.

Cork City Council is holding the public consultation as part of the Part 8 planning process for the proposed development, named Westside, at the former site of Blackwater Motors car dealership.

The development site area is approximately 2,450 square metres and is located directly south of Abbeyville Apartments with a Texaco garage adjacent to the west.

The existing building and site are in the ownership of Cork City Council.

The scheme consists of the demolition of the former car showroom and the construction of 43 apartments in a single four to five-storey L-shaped block fronting onto both Model Farm Road and the access road to Parchment Square student accommodation.

In the design statement, prepared by O’Mahony Pike Architects on behalf of Cork City Council, it states that it is intended that the construction of the development will be off-site rapid-build modular, a factor that has been “a major influence on the design of the scheme”.

The scheme would provide 17 one-bed and 26 two-bed apartments, each with a private balcony or terrace.

The scheme also includes the provision of 13 car parking spaces and 102 bicycle parking spaces to be located at ground level, in addition to landscaping and public realm works.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development will be situated may be made in writing to Patricia Farrell, Senior Staff Officer, Housing Directorate, Floor 2, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork, or on the council’s website before Thursday, July 21 at 4pm.

See www.consult.corkcity.ie.