Gambling addict jailed for stealing three phones

A gambling addict who has won prizes for his short story writing at Listowel Writers’ Week was jailed for ten months for conning Apple into loaning him three iPhones on the pretext of demonstrating their uses on a TV programme.

Detective Garda Mick Dolan arrested and charged 53-year-old Pat Sheedy of 30 Cliona Park, Moyross, County Limerick, and brought him before Cork District Court on charges of stealing three phones.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused man requested the phones worth a total of over €2,600 claiming he would use them in a TV demonstration. Apple never got the phones back or compensation for the thefts.

Sheedy has 94 previous convictions, including 37 for deception, 21 for theft and six for obtaining services by deception.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke said the accused was unemployed since 2015.

“He never had a drink or drugs issue but he has a severe gambling addiction. He was gambling on a daily basis. He has got help for that while in custody.

“He has also been awarded for his short story writing at Listowel Writers’ Week in 2021 and again this year.”

One of his stories is called, “Back From the Edge.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked that the title was quite appropriate and Mr Burke agreed, saying, “Absolutely.”

“He has written a letter to apologise for his behaviour. He is ashamed,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher said of Sheedy, “He is a danger to society when he is out of prison if he continues like this.

“He has three different charges for theft by deception here, and (numerous) previous convictions for deception. He has made some efforts in prison.”

The judge imposed a ten-month jail term.

Sgt. John Kelleher outlined the background to the three thefts from Apple: “On August 5 2020 the accused called to Apple’s office in Cork and identified himself as Paul Anderson, representing Virgin Media TV.

“He requested multiple devices for an on-air demonstration. Apple agreed to loan three devices to the individual – an iPhone 11 valued €1553, an iPhone SE valued €658 and another iPhone SE valued €658.

“The individual requested that Apple coordinate the shipment with Robert Kingscote via email.

“Subsequently, Apple received an email from this person. The individual confirmed the shipment and provided a shipping address for Robert Kingscote.

“On August 7 2020, DHL delivered the shipment which was signed for in the name of Robert Kingscote.

“The identities supplied to support the request for devices were fraudulent.

“On September 7 2020, Apple requested the return of the devices and arranged for collection on September 9 2020. The individual failed to return the three loaned devices. The total loss to Apple Computers was €2,869.

“He is serving a sentence at Portlaoise Prison until December 21 2023. He made full admissions. The stolen property will not be recovered and was sold to fund a gambling addiction.”

Sheedy pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from Apple Computers, Hollyhill, Cork, on August 7 2020