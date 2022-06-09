'Weakest of the weak' hit by Castlemartyr Health Centre closure

A Cork carer has said that “the weakest of the weak” in the community have been hit by the closure of Castlemartyr Health Centre.

Head of the Castlemartyr Family Carers and Disability Support Group Liz Maddox, who is her husband’s carer, said that the HSE didn’t send any letters out to family careers or older people or notify people in any way that the centre was closing.

“Of course, this is off the back of the Owenacurra Centre closing in Midleton,” she said.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) said: “There has been very limited public access to Castlemartyr Health Centre since 2019.

“The building is old and we had significant concerns about the lack of space there, as well as health and safety concerns. The building has no wheelchair access; no wheelchair-accessible toilets and very small rooms which are not suitable for modern healthcare purposes.”

The spokesperson said that no patient care services have been provided in Castlemartyr Health Centre since 2019 and that administrative support related to Public Health Nursing recently moved to Midleton Health Centre.

“There has been no change to visits to people’s homes by either Public Health Nurses or HSCAs (home helps).

“As a general point, we’d like to stress that HCSAs are based in the community, and can continue their service no matter where their administrative support is based.

“Child health clinics will continue in Midleton and Cloyne, as they have done since 2019. Work is underway at a building in Ballymacoda (less than six miles away), and once this work is complete, child health clinics will also run from there.

“The main impact from the transfer of Public Health Nursing to Midleton Health Centre is that clients who previously collected supplies from Castlemartyr Health Centre will now be asked to collect these supplies from either Midleton or Youghal. If clients cannot attend Midleton or Youghal health centre to collect supplies, home delivery will be arranged.”

Ms Maddox, who also with other members of Castlemartyr Family Carers and Disability Support Group successfully opposed a previous attempt by the HSE to close the health centre in 2019, said that the centre was “very craftily” closed over the bank holiday weekend.

“This is about making a service work for all the family carers and the elderly people and the sick people in the village. We now don’t have a health centre in Castlemartyr. I’ve been here 25 years and the centre is here longer than that.

I am not against the HSE. I’ve had great communication in the HSE in everything I’ve had to deal with over the last 25 years but these are managers in offices who don’t come out and see what’s going on in the community.

"It’s quite easy to tick a box and say we don’t need Castlemartyr.

“They’ve brought in I don’t know how many refugees into Youghal, I don’t know how many refugees into Midleton.

"There are all these extra people that they’re doing to be taken care of and I’m blown away that we’ll now have another derelict building in Castlemartyr.

“Is it just going to be left to rot? It’s just a waste. I think it’s so unfair. This is a huge area for older people and people that are sick and with no community care. You’ve got more and more people ending up in nursing homes because they don’t have the help and the support that they need.

“It’s the weakest of the weak in our community that are being hit. How can you be a manager and not think how is this going to affect people?,” she said.