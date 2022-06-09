Pictures: Cork school recognises students at awards night

“WE are a good, happy, and safe school,” said the assistant principal of Douglas Community School Stephen Lynch following another successful school year.

Douglas Community School recently held its annual awards night to honour the numerous students who excelled from an academic, sporting and extra-curricular perspective.

Mr Lynch said the school encourages their students to have an interest in some activity.

Douglas Community School debating award winners Billy Murphy and James O'Connor.

“The awards ceremony was brilliant. Students won awards in a variety of disciplines. The school encourages and fosters our students to have an interest in everything. We cater for a wide range of activities. There is something for everybody and if there is not, we make sure to put it on for them. It is the mixture of everybody in the school that makes it special,” he said.

The Gradam na Scoile awards evening is held to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the Douglas Community School students said Mr Lynch.

All the award winners from Douglas Community School pictured at the recent awards ceremony.

“In Douglas Community School we aim to foster the holistic development of our students. The categories of awards reflect that. This year again we celebrated a plethora of achievements in academic, sporting, musical, public speaking, debating and acts of kindness in the form of fundraising events. Gradam na Scoile gives us the opportunity to acknowledge, reward and celebrate the achievements of our students.”

Sport continues to be a huge feature of the Douglas secondary school.

The assistant principal said sport is so beneficial for young people.

The annual school football blitz which was hosted by Douglas Community School hosted over 200 boys for a day of fun with the help of Gavin Webb and Douglas GAA.

“We enjoyed a lot of success from a sporting perspective this year. Our U15 team will be playing an All-Ireland semi in September. Winning the Munster final was a huge achievement. We also held our annual school football blitz. We hosted over 200 boys for a day of fun with the help of Gavin Webb and Douglas GAA.

“Sport is huge in the school. It is so important. We do team sports and individual sports. It is important to get kids out exercising and playing sport at whatever level. It is vital to get them out into the fresh air. Playing sport is great for relieving stress and for mental health.”

The Douglas Community School U15 soccer squad pictured with the school principal Pat Barry and their coach Mr Fahy.

There was great delight in the school as the school musical returned following a hiatus of two years during the pandemic. Mr Lynch said the Transition Year students love taking part.

“Our TY students love taking part in the musical. It is something they always look back on with great pride. They committed fully to the task of producing an entertaining and high-quality production. They have so much fun during rehearsals and doing the live shows.

“The shows ran daily so that the local primary schools and proud parents could attend and observe our talented students. This year we ran with a superhero theme ‘MARVELous DCs’ which showcased an array of actors, dancers, musicians, gymnastics, and budding sound engineers. They really did themselves and the school proud,” he added.

The assistant principal said the real sense of unity in the school helps ensure there is a great atmosphere.

“There is a lovely atmosphere in the school. It comes from the top. Our principal and vice-principal encourage everything. They are a great support. The staff are all great. They invest so much time helping the students from a voluntary capacity. There are at least two activities held for students every day after school. There really is something for every kid in our school. We pride ourselves on this and I think that is why we get the results that we do.”