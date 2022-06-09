Pictures: Cork school recognises students at awards night

“The awards ceremony was brilliant. Students won awards in a variety of disciplines. The school encourages and fosters our students to have an interest in everything. We cater for a wide range of activities. There is something for everybody and if there is not, we make sure to put it on for them. It is the mixture of everybody in the school that makes it special,” he said.
“In Douglas Community School we aim to foster the holistic development of our students. The categories of awards reflect that. This year again we celebrated a plethora of achievements in academic, sporting, musical, public speaking, debating and acts of kindness in the form of fundraising events. Gradam na Scoile gives us the opportunity to acknowledge, reward and celebrate the achievements of our students.”
“We enjoyed a lot of success from a sporting perspective this year. Our U15 team will be playing an All-Ireland semi in September. Winning the Munster final was a huge achievement. We also held our annual school football blitz. We hosted over 200 boys for a day of fun with the help of Gavin Webb and Douglas GAA.
There was great delight in the school as the school musical returned following a hiatus of two years during the pandemic. Mr Lynch said the Transition Year students love taking part.