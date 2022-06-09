Countdown is on to Cork's Carnival of Science

THE final countdown is on for one of the country’s largest outdoor science experiences, as Cork’s Carnival of Science arrives into Fitzgerald Park this weekend.

The free family event has something for young and old, with live science shows, workshops, and interactive stands filling 12 acres of the park from 11am to 6pm on June 11 and 12.

The Carnival of Science is supported by Cork City Council and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and organised by the Lifetime Lab @ Old Cork Waterworks.

Director of Science for Society in SFI, Dr Ruth Freeman, said the weekend will “bring science to life”, and also focus on the important role of women in science.

The unmissable weekend features more than 45 different science-based activities, including shows in a circus big top, scientists on stilts, a pop-up planetarium, as well as a 40 foot inflatable walkthrough digestive system for those with the guts to go inside.

Headline performers include RTÉ’s ‘Mark the Science Guy’, science magic from Belfast’s W5, Eureka from Edinburgh, and Phil Smyth from Simply Science.

Shows

Seated shows in the Big Top are on the half-hour starting at 11.30am and the Little Top every hour from 12pm, and all live shows are approximately 35-45 minutes in duration. Sign language interpretation is available at live show performances and for ad hoc requests.

Hands-on workshops will offer the chance try out everything from sampling DNA and checking out the inner workings of robots, to making your own battery or hand sanitiser.

Younger children can enjoy an interactive dinosaur experience, a mini petting zoo featuring lizards, snakes, spiders, owls and frogs, and a Lego building station.

New for this year, Cork City Council’s Active Zone will feature all the fun of the laws of physics with facilitated sports activities by Cork Sports Partnership, the FAI and IRFU.

Interactive stands will also be provided by leaders in science and research: Including Lifetime Lab, Analog Devices, UCC, MTU, Tyndall, Fota Wildlife Park, IPIC, Calmast, APC Microbiome Ireland, Bord Iascaigh Mhara, ICRAID, Vistamilk, SSPC, Ireland’s Fossil Heritage, Lismore Heritage Education, Cork Sports Partnership and more. Adding to the festival atmosphere, there will also be live trad music, street cuisine, picnic benches, and a gigantic playground, with the Cork Public Museum and Café also open for the weekend.