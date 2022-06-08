Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:53

New Cork venue calls on inspired artists to design it's look

A trendy new bar is looking for a Cork artist to help them put their stamp on the city with a native design from local talent.

Roisin Burke

A trendy new bar is looking for a Cork artist to help them put their stamp on the city with a native design from local talent.

The Park, Cork, a cosy, quirky bar and lounge on the corner of Tuckey Street and South Main Street, has put out a call to the artists of Cork to pitch their vision for the building with the winning idea getting a €1,000 commission to bring the art to life.

Posting on Facebook the bar said: “We created a canvas to invite the artists of Cork to put their stamp on our Venue. 

"We are looking for someone that has an image that encapsulates & portrays the diversity, history and personality of our city by the Lee, whatever that means to you.” 

Interested artists can send their ideas to theparkcork@gmail.com for further details.

The venue emphasized that “uniqueness is key.”

