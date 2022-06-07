Emergency Department at CUH 'exceptionally busy'

Management at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have warned that the Emergency Department (ED) is exceptionally busy and has been over the last number of days.

Due to the increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, management said that it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue,” a spokesperson said.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

People are reminded that both the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, the Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital and the Local Injuries Unit in Mallow are open.

Hospital management also acknowledged the “hard work and dedication” of all staff during this very busy time.