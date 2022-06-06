Decision on planning application for expansion of Apple’s campus in Cork due next month

Cork City Council’s decision on a planning application seeking a significant expansion of Apple’s campus on the northside of the city is due next month.

The application, lodged two weeks ago by Apple Operations Europe Limited, requests permission for the construction of a four-storey over partial lower-ground-floor-level office building providing office space, meeting rooms, staff welfare, service areas, and all ancillary site development works.

The proposed office building would be constructed within the car park at Apple’s Hollyhill campus and would connect to an existing office building known as HH4 to the southeast by way of a cantilevered link corridor at first-floor level.

This will result in facade amendments and internal reconfigurations to the existing HH4 building.

A central pedestrian avenue would also be provided between the existing and proposed building.

The proposed development also includes a single-storey commute hub building that would provide bicycle and scooter parking, storage, and staff facilities serving the wider Apple campus; a single-storey energy centre building; and two single-storey security huts.

A new surface car park on lands to the north of the David McCarthy Road is proposed to accommodate the relocation of the displaced car parking spaces as well as providing additional car parking spaces.

This new car park would be linked with the main campus via a pedestrian underpass under David McCarthy Road and a covered pedestrian pathway.

Two new vehicular accesses off the David McCarthy Road are proposed.

Documentation submitted with the application states that there are currently 2,395 car parking spaces at Apple’s campus in Hollyhill — 657 of which would be displaced if the new office building is constructed.

In addition to replacing these 657 spaces, a further 326 spaces have been proposed, meaning that if the plans as proposed were to be approved, there would be 2,721 car parking spaces at the tech giant’s extended campus.

According to the application documents, the proposed commute hub building “has been designed to provide functional facilities to encourage employees to use either active mode of travel or public transport”.

The hub would include real-time information panels, showers, changing rooms, drying rooms, storage lockers, secure and covered bike parking, a bike repair station, and e-mobility facilities.

Meanwhile, the energy centre building, which would be situated in the northeast corner of the campus, would provide back-up power generation and would ensure on-campus energy security.

The proposed new office building, which would be known as ‘HH5’, would accommodate around 1,300 employees.

Planners in Cork City Council are due to make a decision on the application by July 18.