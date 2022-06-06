Pictures: Cork's Ocean to City race returns after two-year hiatus

Cork Harbour Festival, the largest celebration of maritime culture and heritage in the city and county, is set to continue until June 13.

The varied programme spans on-the-water activities, history, music, art, workshops, talks and walking tours, the environment, and family events.

The festival got underway at the weekend, with Cork’s Ocean to City race returning on Saturday, which saw many new and returning faces taking part in the flagship festival event.

Spectators Eimear O'Connor and Chloe and Emily Wade were cheering on the rowers from Cork Life Centre at the finish line at Lapp's Quay. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Ireland’s premier rowing and paddling event saw hundreds of national and international participants race from Crosshaven to the finish line in Cork City.

The event featured everything from currachs, skiffs, longboats, kayaks, and paddle boards, with many participants travelling from places such as the Netherlands, the US, and the UK.

Foróige Bishopstown members Orla Hayman and Aidan Mullally competing in the youth race of the Ocean to City event at Lapp's Quay. Picture: Larry Cummins.

A provisional list of prize winners has been published on the Ocean to City website, with the full list due to be announced over the next week.

On the Blackrock course, a ‘club endeavour award’ in the mixed-ability category went to Mallow Special Olympics Kayak Club.

Meanwhile, the first overall SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) Jason Coniry memorial trophy was awarded to Justin MacCarthy.

Volunteers Robyn, Aakanksha, Mariia and Iryna at the finish line at Lapp's Quay. Picture: Larry Cummins

In the kayak race on the Blackrock course, first prize for the women’s single sit-on-top kayak category was won by Claire Hurley, the open single sit-on-top kayak race was won by Chris Coady, while Nigel Ducker came first in the open single expedition kayak category.

On the Passage West course, Heather Clarke claimed first in the women’s single kayak category, while Tom Blount was top in both the single expedition kayak and single kayak overall categories.

Winners of the youth race, Meschach Mukenti and Abdul Durrani from Glounthaune pictured competing in the Ocean to City Race in Cork Harbour on Saturday. Picture: Diane Cusack

The Dublin Vikings Dragon Boat Racing Club came first in the Monkstown Dragon Boat Race, while Jurassic Coastal Rowing’s Marie Guingouain and Anna Childs from the UK came first in the double sliding seat boat race on the Monkstown course.

In the ocean boat races on the course, first-prize winners were:

Women’s crew — Helford River Gig Club, Bar Buoys, Cornish Pilot Gig, UK;

Celtic longboat — CDL Partitions Ltd, MYC Porthmadog Men, UK;

Coastal four/one design — Rushbrook Rowing Club/Defence Forces Rowing Club, Ireland;

Working naomhóg — Naomhóga Chorcaí, Alla The Realistics, Ireland.

Kate Murphy, Ballincollig, and Martha Lyons, Ballyvourney, pictured after taking part in the Ocean to City Race in Cork Harbour on Saturday. Picture: Diane Cusack

To find out more about the Cork Harbour Festival or to view the full programme of events see

www.corkharbourfestival.com