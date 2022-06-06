Pictures: Cork's Ocean to City race returns after two-year hiatus

The festival got underway at the weekend, with Cork’s Ocean to City race returning on Saturday, which saw many new and returning faces taking part in the flagship festival event.
The event featured everything from currachs, skiffs, longboats, kayaks, and paddle boards, with many participants travelling from places such as the Netherlands, the US, and the UK.
Meanwhile, the first overall SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) Jason Coniry memorial trophy was awarded to Justin MacCarthy.
On the Passage West course, Heather Clarke claimed first in the women’s single kayak category, while Tom Blount was top in both the single expedition kayak and single kayak overall categories.
Women’s crew — Helford River Gig Club, Bar Buoys, Cornish Pilot Gig, UK;
Celtic longboat — CDL Partitions Ltd, MYC Porthmadog Men, UK;
Coastal four/one design — Rushbrook Rowing Club/Defence Forces Rowing Club, Ireland;
Working naomhóg — Naomhóga Chorcaí, Alla The Realistics, Ireland.
