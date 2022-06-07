'With every road fatality, there is a family, there are friends': Gardaí 'concerned' over volume of road deaths at weekend

THE garda in charge of road policing in Cork City has said gardaí are “deeply concerned” about the volume of road deaths over the bank holiday weekend.

Inspector James Hallahan, who is in charge of roads policing for the Cork City division, told The Echo that the bank holiday weekend had taken “a terrible toll” in lives lost and he appealed to drivers to be aware of road safety at all times.

“We are deeply concerned in An Garda Síochána because there have been seven deaths on the road so far this weekend — and one death is one death too many,” Insp Hallahan said.

“With every road fatality, there is a family, there are friends, there are loved ones, and our hearts go out to them.

“There is a tragedy behind each statistic and we would appeal to people to remember that a moment’s carelessness can have devastating effects in lives lost and lives ruined,” he said.

Insp Hallahan said An Garda Síochána was appealing to motorists to slow down, to always wear a seatbelt, to never use mobile phones while driving, and to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

The appeal from Insp Hallahan came after a man in his 20s became the seventh person to die on the country’s roads over the bank holiday weekend, when the car he was driving crashed in the early hours of Monday on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

The road remained closed yesterday morning to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene, bringing to 77 the number of fatalities on the Republic’s roads this year, compared with 44 at the same time in 2021, and 59 at the same time in 2020.

Insp Hallahan said that motorcyclists had been involved in a number of crashes over the weekend, adding that gardaí would urge motorcyclists to take extra care on the roads.

The Cork-based garda said it was also “very concerning” that detection figures over the past year were “way up” for drink- and drug-driving across Cork City and county.

“The message doesn’t seem to be getting through” to some people, he said.

Insp Hallahan said he “would very much concur” with comments from Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement, who said that the speed limit was not a target.

“The speed limit is not something that should be reached and certainly it shouldn’t be something that’s breached,” he said.

“You drive to the conditions of the road, you drive to the condition of your vehicle, and you drive within your own experience and confidence. You mightn’t be familiar with the road, you mightn’t be familiar with the vehicle you’re driving, and the weather conditions can have a huge impact on how you drive, and also on how other people drive.

“While you can control your own driving, you can’t control somebody else’s [driving],” he added.

Inspector Hallahan said everyone had a vital part to play in saving lives and he repeated his appeal to drivers to slow down and to put road safety first at all times.