'With every road fatality, there is a family, there are friends': Gardaí 'concerned' over volume of road deaths at weekend

Inspector James Hallahan, who is in charge of roads policing for the Cork City division, told The Echo that the bank holiday weekend had taken “a terrible toll” in lives lost and he appealed to drivers to be aware of road safety at all times.
“We are deeply concerned in An Garda Síochána because there have been seven deaths on the road so far this weekend — and one death is one death too many,” Insp Hallahan said.
“With every road fatality, there is a family, there are friends, there are loved ones, and our hearts go out to them.
“There is a tragedy behind each statistic and we would appeal to people to remember that a moment’s carelessness can have devastating effects in lives lost and lives ruined,” he said.
Insp Hallahan said An Garda Síochána was appealing to motorists to slow down, to always wear a seatbelt, to never use mobile phones while driving, and to never drive while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.