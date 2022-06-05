Cork city bus route stops operating after bus was damaged; Gardaí investigating

Antisocial behaviour on the northside resulted in a window being broken and a bus taken off the road after what seems to have been a slingshot was used to damage the 207a.

The incident occurred around 7pm Sunday evening on Glen Avenue, in The Glen.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the incident and it appears a slingshot was used to break a window on the bus that was operating in the area at the time.

"The window of a bus was damaged during the incident. No injuries have been reported.

"Investigations are ongoing," a spokesperson said.

The 207a bus in Glen Avenue, The Glen, which was vandalised over the June Bank Holiday weekend 2022.

Local Labour Councillor John Maher said it is dangerous behaviour that needs to be stopped.

“People in the area rely on the bus. What are we going to do if bus drivers decide it's too dangerous to drive the routes up here or people are too afraid to take the bus? We would have a much bigger problem then.”

Mr Maher appealed for anyone with information to go to the guards.

“People are afraid, they ring me and they tell me this and that but they are too afraid to go to the guards.”

Mr Maher said what happened yesterday evening could have been worse if the bus driver had gotten a fright and hit a kerb or crossed the road or hit a house.

“It’s dangerous and stupid what happened, it needs to stop.”

Bus Éireann confirmed the incident involved antisocial behaviour which is being investigated by an Garda Síochána.

"Route 207A will not operate through The Glen for the rest of the evening as a result."