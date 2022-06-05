Tributes paid to Cork mother who died after car became submerged in River Lee

Tributes have been paid to the late Gillian Daly, who has been remembered fondly as a teacher, a mother and a wife.

The sympathy for the family of Ms Daly has been overwhelming after the car she was driving became submerged in the water off Kennedy Quay on Friday night.

Her two children were also in the vehicle, but they managed to escape and were rescued.

Former classmates, parents of kids Ms Daly had taught, and mothers and fathers all across the country reached out to RIP.ie to share their condolences in an effort to ease the grief of all involved in the incident.

Notes of sympathy were left from all across the country.

An old schoolmate from her family hometown of Millstreet recalled Ms Daly as a “lovely girl, always with a smile, so intelligent and beautiful.”

A number of parents with children at Little Island NS, where Ms Daly taught, also left messages of sympathy.

Speaking to The Echo a local Millstreet man said the Daly family were a lovely family and the incident was “hard to understand.”

Incident

The Crosshaven Coastguard was tasked at 8.45pm on Friday evening by An Garda Síochána with land and boat teams to the multi-agency incident in Cork City.

The two children were rescued safe and well and taken to hospital by the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

Sometime later, with the help of the Irish Naval Service divers, Gillian was recovered from the vehicle.

Gardaí have said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Crosshaven Coastguard offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thanked the individual who called the emergency services to respond to the incident.

The major search and rescue operation underway at Kennedy Quay in Cork city after a car entered the water. Photo: Eimer McCauley

“We would like to pass on our condolences to the person's family and friends at this time. We would also like to commend the quick thinking of the passers-by who alerted the emergency services so quickly.”

Also in attendance were Cork City Fire Brigade, Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, Mallow Search and Rescue and the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 117.

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery also posted on Facebook following the incident passing on their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Ms Daly was living in Douglas, with her husband and two children.

Funeral arrangements

Gillian’s funeral arrangements were announced on Sunday. She will be lying in repose at Martin and Eileen's residence in Ardcarrig Estate, Bandon Road, Kinsale tomorrow evening from 5pm to 7pm.

That will be followed by requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet which will be livestreamed on

www.churchservices.tv/millstreet