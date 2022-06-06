Pictures: Sarah’s films capture the soul of Blackpool community

A COMMUNITY event managed to bring two loves together with a debut screening of a local short movie followed by a dance inspired by the production.

These were just two of the attractions at the debut screenings of filmmaker and Echo journalist Sarah Horgan’s Do-Gooders and For the Love of Cake. The latter was followed by a crowd-pleasing tango from dance partners Mariusz Rys and Christina Murphy, who interpreted the short film through the medium of dance.

Siblings Cara and Coben Cullen from the Kabin perform at a screening of Sarah Horgan's new short films Do-Gooders and For the Love of Cake. Photograph by Xenia Papp Photography

For the Love of Cake, starring Clodagh O’Hara and Conor Dwane, centres around a man’s sinister obsession with his wife’s wedding dress. The second film titled Do-Gooders, which features Berna Gordon and Katie Duggan, follows the crazy antics of an elderly lady attempting to get her own back on a Meals on Wheels volunteer. Supporting acts taking to the stage throughout the evening were musicians from the Kabin, a musical initiative based in the Northside, and drag queen Karma O’Hara.

A panel discussion looking at the importance of promoting visibility of older people in film was led by chair of Cork County’s Older People’s Council, Liz Maddox.

Mariusz Rys and Christina Murphy performing at a private screening of Cork films for the Love of Cake and Do-Gooders. Photograph by Xenia Papp Photography

Performers from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance performed in between screenings. Audiences were also treated to a screening of Cork musician Kevin Walsh’s new song Embrace the World.

The private screening was organised as an extension of gratitude to the wider community who supported both films. Many turned out from Blackpool village, where Do-Gooders was filmed. The crew had a particularly warm welcome for residents of Maddens Buildings, who had come together to lend their support on the last day of filming.

Founder of the Cork Person of the Year awards, Manus O’Callaghan, who also boasts a cameo in the film Do-Gooders, acted as master of ceremonies on the night.

Director of Do-Gooders and For the Love of Cake, Sarah Horgan at a private screening of the films at the Cork International Hotel with Manus O'Callaghan who was MC for the evening. Photograph by Xenia Papp Photography

Sarah Horgan expressed her gratitude to those who attended the Cork International Hotel event.

“The positive energy in the room was tangible,” she said.

“ Do-Gooders and For the Love of Cake were made with no budget which means they were made possible by everyone’s passion and dedication both to the projects and their craft.

Cob actor Berna Gordon from Cobh on the big screen at a private screening of Do-Gooders. Photograph by Xenia Papp Photography

"I feel eternally grateful for being given the chance to work with such incredibly talented and decent people. I have no doubt that these friendships and working relationships will continue for years to come.”

Sarah has enjoyed local success in the past with her short film Something Borrowed, which featured in the Richard Harris Film Festival in Limerick, Dublin’s Underground Film Festival and the Indie Cork Film Festival.

Drag queen Karma O'Hara performing at a private screening of Cork short films Do-Gooders and For the Love of Cake at the Cork International Hotel. Photography by Xenia Papp Photography

The film opened with a bride faced with some disturbing home truths about her fiancé on the morning of their wedding day.

Another more recent production, ’Till You Fall Asleep, hones in on the issue of sex trafficking in Cork and is set to screen at the Beara Film Festival in Castletownbere on July 2.

“We are looking forward to the future as we explore new ways of exploring social justice issues through the medium of storytelling,” said Ms Horgan.

To find out more about the films featured visit Glass Ceiling Productions on Instagram