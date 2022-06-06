Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

Luke O’Neill among names to headline Kinsale Arts fest

The programme for the much-anticipated festival that brings art in all its forms to life for residents and visitors to the town is bursting with events from July 7 to July 10.
Luke O’Neill among names to headline Kinsale Arts fest

Kennedy Summer School. Professor Luke O’Neill being interviewed by Zara King. Photo; Mary Browne

Breda Graham

Cork immunologist Luke O’Neill is set to headline Kinsale Arts Weekend alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and renowned jazz and blues singer Mary Coughlan.

The programme for the much-anticipated festival that brings art in all its forms to life for residents and visitors to the town is bursting with events from July 7 to July 10.

Kinsale Arts Weekend brings art to the streets, the pubs, the park, the shop, the café and in doing so makes it accessible to new audiences. St Catherine’s Church which has been recently restored by its trustees will provide a stand- out location for the conversation with Professor O’Neill and a poetry reading by Paul Muldoon.

Theatre fans will also be spoilt for choice with no less than 14 events to choose from, as well as comedy, improv, and dance.

This year’s visual arts programme is being curated by Kinsale-local and artist, Audrey Cantillon, who launched her full-time art career on the back of the festival six years ago, with highlights including a live painting showcase by Tony O’Connor, a large-scale mural installation by Shane O’Driscoll and an arts trail with almost 40 businesses transforming their windows into exhibition spaces for national and international artists for visitors to explore.

Read More

Local concerns raised over litter left on roads leading to Cork concert venue

Kinsale Arts Weekend is also hosting Ubuntu (from the Zulu word for interconnectedness), who will be presenting film and dance. The Cork Migrant Centre is also supporting a craft project inspired by the Mother Tongue concept, offering unique interpretations of ‘maternal wisdoms’ shared across generations and the globe.

The festival is also providing a platform for ‘Through Ukrainian Eyes’, a photography exhibition from newly arrived visitors from Ukraine where they share first impressions of their time in Ireland as well as memories of the homeland they have left.

The festival also continues to support youth and emerging artists with its collaborations with community groups, Kinsale College and Kinsale Community School.

Speaking about this year’s programme, chairperson Anna Mulcahy, said she is thrilled to welcome new audiences with a programme that has so much to choose from.

“Our focus on making our whole town a stage, means that you will find art in churches, on walls and in windows, breathing life into spaces that may have been previously unseen.”

www.kinsaleartsweekend.com

More in this section

Cork man fined for being drunk and a danger Cork man fined for being drunk and a danger
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c More than 1,300 children under five on audiology waiting list in Cork and Kerry
Local concerns raised over litter left on roads leading to Cork concert venue Local concerns raised over litter left on roads leading to Cork concert venue
cork artscork festivalskinsale
<p>The force emphasized that these tragic incidents have left behind grieving families and friends on a Bank Holiday Weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Gardaí issue second appeal around safe road usage for Bank Holiday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more