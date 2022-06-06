More than 1,300 children under five on audiology waiting list in Cork and Kerry

More than 1,300 children under the age of five were on the waiting list for audiology appointments in Cork and Kerry at the end of February this year, it has been revealed.

Information obtained by Labour TD Seán Sherlock shows that 1,866 children aged from zero to 18 were on the audiology waiting list in Cork/Kerry as of March 31, 2022.

Some 1,310 of these were under the age of five, and 437 had been on the waiting list for more than a year.

The latest waiting list figure represents a slight increase since October last year when there were 1,835 children awaiting audiology services in the region.

Calls have been made once again for the HSE to indicate where children on the waiting list for audiology in Cork and Kerry are located.

As things stand, the HSE compiles audiology waiting lists into one area - South Lee - because that is the location of audiology services in Cork and Kerry.

The latest waiting list data for audiology services show there were 1,835 children under the age of 18 awaiting audiology services in Cork in October last year - all on the waiting list in the South Lee area.

There is no data provided to show how many people are waiting in each part of Cork and for the whole of Kerry.

Mr Sherlock has called a number of times for the HSE to clarify how many people are awaiting audiology services in each part of Cork and Kerry.

Speaking to The Echo about the latest figures, Labour Local Area Representative Peter Horgan, reiterated that call.

“It continues to be an incorrect measurement on areas where audiology is a concern as everything is grouped into South Lee,” Mr Horgan explained.

“Other therapies show a proper geographical spread. Audiology should be no different,” he added.

“We can’t direct resources without knowing where the blockages are.”

In its response to Mr Sherlock, the HSE said it acknowledges the challenges in meeting the demand for children’s disability services and is acutely conscious of how this impacts on children and their families.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare was contacted for comment.

A previous statement from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said: “The audiology service across Cork and Kerry is centralised to a main administrative and clinical facility at St Finbarr's Health Campus in Cork city. There is outreach to Bantry for West Cork and an outreach service from a Kerry base in Centrepoint Tralee. The children’s waitlist is a single list. A separate waitlist is maintained for adults in Kerry.”