Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 15:19

Cork man fined for being drunk and a danger

Mark Wolfe of Kilcor, Well Road, Little Island, County Cork, was convicted and fined €200 at Cork District Court. 
Cork man fined for being drunk and a danger

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused was in custody and said the accused would serve five days in default of payment of the fine.

Liam Heylin

Gardaí went to Silversprings area on a day last July to investigate a reported fight between two men.

Now at Cork District Court, a 47-year-old man they encountered in the area has pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger to himself or others.

Mark Wolfe of Kilcor, Well Road, Little Island, County Cork, was convicted and fined €200 at Cork District Court. 

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused was in custody and said the accused would serve five days in default of payment of the fine.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

The incident that gave rise to the charge occurred on July 3 2020 when Garda Francis O’Riordan encountered the defendant in an intoxicated condition.

More in this section

Gardaí continue investigation into circumstances around woman's death after car entered water in Cork City Gardaí continue investigation into circumstances around woman's death after car entered water in Cork City
Woman arrested in Cork town after failing to show for sentencing in €37.5k social welfare fraud case Man seen acting suspiciously in Cork City fined for heroin possession
Drunken man had to be arrested in Cork City park for his own safety and safety of others Drunken man had to be arrested in Cork City park for his own safety and safety of others
cork court
<p>Clean-up groups are in despair at the level of litter being left on the roads leading to Live At The Marquee. </p>

Local concerns raised over litter left on roads leading to Cork concert venue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more