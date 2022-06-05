Cork man fined for being drunk and a danger

Gardaí went to Silversprings area on a day last July to investigate a reported fight between two men.

Now at Cork District Court, a 47-year-old man they encountered in the area has pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger to himself or others.

Mark Wolfe of Kilcor, Well Road, Little Island, County Cork, was convicted and fined €200 at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused was in custody and said the accused would serve five days in default of payment of the fine.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

The incident that gave rise to the charge occurred on July 3 2020 when Garda Francis O’Riordan encountered the defendant in an intoxicated condition.