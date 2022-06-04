Gardaí continue investigation into circumstances around woman's death after car entered water in Cork City

GARDAÍ are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was trapped in a vehicle that entered the water at Cork City's Kennedy Quay last night.

A woman in her 40s died after a car entered the water at the city quay area. Two children, understood to be aged 10 and 12, were rescued from the car.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.45pm.

Onlookers alerted the emergency services and Crosshaven Coastguard and Mallow Search and Rescue were dispatched along with a dive team from the Irish Naval Service.

The two children were rescued from the water with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman's body was then recovered and taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem was to be carried out.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of an incident where a vehicle entered the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, at approximately 8:45pm on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.

"Two children were recovered from the water and were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

"Following the arrival of a dive team with the Irish Naval Service, the body of a woman (40s) was later removed from the water.

The scene at Kennedy Quay in Cork city after a car entered the water. Photo: Eimer McCauley

"The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. The results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

"No further information is available at this time."

Involved in the rescue were Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery.

They posted on their Facebook page: "Cork MCCMPSAR volunteers were tasked late yesterday evening by Gardai to assist in a multi agency search and recovery operation in the Kennedy Quay area where it was reported that a vehicle had entered the water.We immediately raced to the scene to assist the gardaí, fire service and Crosshaven coast guard and we deployed our boat our vehicles and sonar team to the scene, we pinpointed the exact location of the vehicle on the river bed and the naval dive unit recovered a person from the vehicle rip and they also recovered the vehicle. We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased Other units in attendance were Rescue 117 and Mallow Sar."