Drunken man had to be arrested in Cork City park for his own safety and safety of others

A 50-year-old man was so drunk in the community park in Douglas that he had to be arrested for his own safety and the safety of others.

Carsten Mielke, of Simon Community in Cork, was arrested on a bench warrant to be brought before Cork District Court on the charge.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said the accused was pleading guilty to the charge.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were first alerted to the intoxicated behaviour of a man at Douglas village shopping centre on March 16.

Gardaí arrived in the area and found that the accused had moved on to the community park nearby.

The accused was drinking from a can of beer and had several more cans in a bag with him.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had 23 previous convictions for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €200 fine on him and gave him four months to pay this.