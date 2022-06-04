Public asked to help 'protect' Cork hospitals and emergency departments over Bank Holiday weekend

The c (S/SWHG) is encouraging the public to help protect hospitals and emergency departments over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

People are being asked to consider all care options before attending Emergency Departments as the hospital group said it needs to "protect" EDs for those patients who need urgent and emergency care.

A spokesperson for S/SWHG said that this year, hospitals have reported record numbers of patients presenting at EDs for care and treatment.

This includes a sharp increase in the number of patients who are seen and treated in the ED and then discharged without requiring admission to hospital.

The spokesperson said that many of these patients could have been treated at other healthcare services such as Injury Units, GP and GP out-of-hours services and pharmacies.

People are reminded that they can attend the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, the Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital, and the Local Injuries Unit in Mallow.

“As always Emergency Departments will continue to see and treat patients who require urgent and emergency treatment first.

“Patients who attend EDs for routine and non -urgent treatment are being advised that they will experience very long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week,” the spokesperson said.

The HSE has also said it regrets this delay and is asking all to help its staff through a challenging time by considering all healthcare options before attending ED, dialling 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is a concern for serious illness or injury, continuing to wear face masks and maintaining good hand hygiene practices when attending hospitals, and abiding by all infection control measures including visiting restrictions in hospitals and hospitals wards.