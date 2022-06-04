Woman allegedly threw bottles at gardaí in Cork City

A woman from Mahon faces trial by judge and jury for allegedly throwing beer bottles out of a car being pursued by gardaí from the scene of a crime.

Michelle Harrington, 34, of 10 Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork, was served with a book of evidence at Cork District Court. State solicitor, Frank Nyhan, confirmed that the book was served on the accused. Mr Nyhan then applied to have the case sent forward to the next county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

On this application, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the circuit court on June 21.

The judge also gave Ms Harrington an alibi warning. This is a standard warning in cases being sent forward for trial by judge and jury, which requires the accused person to give the state notice of any witness that might be called by the defence in furtherance of an alibi defence. The charges against the accused are that on December 26 2021 at Westridge, Ballinrea, Carrigaline, Co Cork, the accused entered a property to carry out a theft. The second charge alleges that she possessed stolen property at Templeusque, Glanmire, Cork.

And the third charge states that at Bally- thomas, Cork, she recklessly engaged in conduct while a passenger in a car that failed to stop for gardaí, namely that she allegedly leaned out the window of this car, threw glass beer bottles at following garda vehicles creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

While the case will be listed for June 21 it could be much later before a trial date is set for hearing the case.