Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Cork city after a car entered the water at Kennedy Quay.

The incident occurred earlier this evening.

It has been reported that one person is trapped and two other people have managed to free themselves from the car.

Gardaí, paramedics, and crews from Cork City Fire Brigade are in attendance.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo a car had entered the water. “It has been confirmed that a car has gone in there.”

MORE TO FOLLOW