Cork diocese organises virtual pilgrimage to Lourdes 

With the Cloyne diocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes curtailed for the third year running, pilgrims are this year invited to partake instead in a virtual journey.

In an effort to keep alive the Cloyne link with Lourdes, the diocese is holding a number of special ceremonies this month, all of which will be accessible online on the Cloyne diocesan website.

The virtual pilgrimage begins at 10am today, with an opening Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. William Crean, Bishop of Cloyne, at St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh.

A Rosary will be celebrated at 9pm by Fr Eamonn McCarthy on Radio Maria Ireland, and can be seen on Saorview channel 210 or listened to on www.radiomaria.ie.

A Pentecost Sunday Mass will be celebrated by Fr Tobias Bluitt at 10am on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk.

A special Stations of the Cross, pre-recorded on Corrin in Fermoy, will be available to view on the diocesan website from 4pm on Sunday.

A Mass for the deceased of Cloyne will be celebrated by Canon William Bermingham at 10am in the Holy Family Church in Youghal on Monday.

At 10am on Tuesday, Canon Donal Roberts will celebrate a Mass for the sick at St Colman’s parish church in Macroom.

Finally, on Wednesday 8, Fr Brian Boyle will celebrate a Grotto Mass at 10am in St Patrick’s parish church in Fermoy, and this will be followed by a concluding address by Thomas Conway, president of Cloyne Lourdes Hospitality.

A daily Rosary will be recited at 2pm, and, as with all ceremonies, can be viewed at www.cloynediocese.ie.