Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 08:00

Cork boat tour company organises singles night at sea

The love boat has come to Cork.
Roisin Burke

For the first time ever, Cork Harbour Cruises is hosting two single nights on Cork Harbour waters at the end of June.

The evenings are split into two age groups, with Friday, June 24 catering for those aged 20-40 and the second night, Saturday, June 25, is for those in the 40-60-plus age group.

The boat tours ask all attendees to bring a single friend of the opposite sex so there is a equal 50-50 gender balance on board the vessel.

All passengers will be treated to a complimentary Saltytale cocktail on arrival and If the sea air does not prove a perfect aphrodisiac, don’t despair. The night won’t end on the return to the dock, with Cork City’s own Crawford and Co restaurant providing a barbecue at its Anglesea Street premises for those whose hunger for love may, on second thought, just be regular hunger.

For the first time ever, Cork Harbour Cruises is hosting two single nights on Cork Harbour waters at the end of June. Pic: Larry Cummins
The pleasure cruise lasts for two and a half hours and sets sail from Custom House Quay in Cork City. Tickets are €80 for two people. The complimentary Saltytale cocktail and Crawford and Co barbecue are both included in the price.

Cork Harbour Cruises’ Singles Night aims to be an entertaining event in a unique setting for Ireland’s available and unattached. So, if you want to cast your net wide to find out exactly the calibre of fish left in the sea, visit www.corkharbourcruises.com to book your place on board.

corkcork harbour
