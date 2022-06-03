Construction works on toilets at Cork’s newest park to be completed within weeks

Construction works on public toilets at Cork’s new Marina Park are set to be completed within four to six weeks, Cork City Council has confirmed.

The toilets were due to be installed before Christmas, but have been delayed due to supply chain issues.

However, works on the new facilities are now underway, with a council spokesperson telling The Echo that it is envisaged these works will be completed within the next four to six weeks.

After quite a wait due to supply chain issues, you’ll be pleased to know works have begun to install public toilets at Marina Park .. @ScallyBlackrock @BallintempleVlg @BallintempleFS @RockiesCork pic.twitter.com/VIY4mA1Pb4 — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) June 2, 2022

The spokesperson also confirmed that the toilets will be a permanent fixture.

The first phase of Cork’s new Marina Park was officially opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last month, with Mr Martin describing the park as “a wonderful, valuable addition to the amenities of our city and wider region”.

The second and final phase of the park project is due to go to public consultation later this summer.

Phase two will extend from the Atlantic Pond to Church Avenue and will include the so-called ‘nature’ zone of the park, accommodating picnic areas, boating facilities, adventure play areas, preserved marshland zone and several architectural heritage sites.

Chief executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty said, once completed, the park will be 70 acres in size, ideally located just 2.5km from the city centre.

She added that the city council believes that by developing a regional eco-park first, the council is “enabling Cork Docklands to fulfil its potential as one of the best places in Europe to live and work”.