Boil water notice lifted in east Cork after more than five months

A boil water notice first put in place in east Cork more than five months ago, has been lifted, although Irish Water has warned the notice may need to be reissued in the future.

The notice for the Whitegate area was first put in place on December 25 by Irish Water and Cork County Council as a precautionary measure due to ‘elevated turbidity’ in the water supply which impacted the disinfection process.

Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Cork County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Following these works, the notice has now been lifted after consultation with the HSE.

All consumers on the Whitegate Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Water Operations Lead for Irish Water, Pat Briton said: “Irish Water and Cork County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community. There have been many setbacks over the last six months which have prevented us from being able to lift the notice and we know this has been frustrating for everyone in the Whitegate area.

“Whilst we have been able to lift the boil water notice today, there is the possibility that we may have to re-issue the notice in the coming weeks or months if the raw water deteriorates or we get a bad spell of adverse weather."

Irish Water is pursuing a permanent solution to address the issues in the long term. This involves a major upgrade of the water treatment plant which it says will ensure safe, reliable drinking water to customers on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply.

Mr Briton said: “We continue to progress our long-term plans for a significant investment in the water infrastructure which is necessary to bring an end to the frequent boil water notices that the people of east Cork have experienced over the last number of years.”

The proposed works will include a new coagulation, flocculation and clarification system, a new filtration system and a new disinfection system.

Significant upgrades will also be made to other aspects of the Kilva Water Treatment Plant site.

Subject to the planning process, it is anticipated that construction would commence on site in 2024.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.