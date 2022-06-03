Cork City Sports is back with a bang!

SINCE the first Cork City Sports back in 1949, the annual event has provided world-class competition for Leeside audiences and it is absolutely brilliant that the sports is back.

At a well-attended launch at the River Lee Hotel yesterday, it was announced that after two years missing from the calendar due to the impact of Covid, Ireland’s premier international athletics meeting is returning, bigger and better than ever on Tuesday, July 5, at the Munster Technological University (MTU) stadium in Bishopstown.

A mount-watering card of Irish and international stars is lined up, including holders of Olympic and World Championship medals. Records are being targeted. Bumper crowds are expected.

Sprinter Phil Healy of Bandon AC, will be running in the 400m and 100m at the BAM Cork City Sports.

It promises to be an amazing evening with an electric atmosphere.

Cork boasts a host of champions of sport, including people like Sonia O’ Sullivan and Marcus O’ Sullivan, many of whom graced Cork City Sports meetings in their day. But it may not be appreciated that Cork has an incredible, world-class network of sports organisers and the committee of Cork City Sports is among the greatest of them all.

For an amateur group, many of them retired, the members of the committee work in a totally professional manner, going after and securing some of the best athletes from around the world, bringing them to Cork, and looking after them wonderfully so that they always want to come back.

It is wonderful that World Athletics have awarded the Cork City Sports committee the Continental Tour Bronze Permit to stage this year’s sports.

The permit bestows a much higher status than heretofore and ensures higher ranking points and more prize money for participating athletes.

It is notable that Tony O’ Connell, the Chairman of the committee received well-deserved recognition at the Lord Mayor’s Civic, Community and Voluntary Awards recently. He represents the City Sports and the huge contribution their volunteers make to the community life of Cork.

The City and County Councils were well represented at Thursday’s launch by Councillors Tony Fitzgerald and Gillian Coughlan. Both local authorities give great support to the sports, as does Athletics Ireland whose Chief Executive Hamish Adams.

Were the Army and Naval Service, also tremendous supporters as well as UCC, MTU, and Cork Education and Training Board.

Rory Noonan, Chief Sub-Editor The Echo; Tony O'Connell, chairman Cork City Sports; Nicola Cullinane, Deputy Marketing Manager at Irish Examiner and The Echo; Ray Shanahan, Cork City Sports, Maurice Gubbins, Editor at The Echo and Frank Walley, President Cork City Sports, at the launch of the Bam Cork City Sports at the River Lee Hotel.

The sports cost €150,000 to run, which is excellent value for the region, given that other international meets have budgets in the millions. Credit is due to BAM, the main sponsors, and to all the other sponsors including the River Lee Hotel and 96FM and C103. The Echo/EchoLive.ie is delighted to be associated with the sports once again.

The aim of the Cork City Sports has always been to present a quality fixture for the sporting public, one which is fulfilling for competitors and inspiring for the youth of our city and country. The coming event on July 5 promises to achieve all of these objectives.