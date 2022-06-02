Man wants to sign pleas of guilty to robberies from Cork taxi drivers

A CORK man who is accused of carrying out robberies against two taxi drivers indicated that he wants to sign pleas of guilty to the crimes.

William Cambridge appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison. His solicitor Frank Buttimer told Judge Olann Kelleher that the 32-year-old was prepared to sign pleas of guilty to both robberies.

It was not possible for this to be done by video link. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases until June 8 so that the accused could be brought to Cork District Court to sign the pleas.

It was indicated by the Director of Public Prosecutions that the matter would be proceeding at Cork Circuit Criminal Court before judge and jury or would go to the circuit court for sentencing on a signed plea.

One of the charges of robbery from a taxi driver relates to €160 robbed on October 6, 2021, at Spring Lane, The Glen. Cork. The other occurred less than a week later on October 12, 2021, at Glentrasna Drive, The Glen , when €80 was robbed.

Garda Keith Shire said at an earlier hearing when the accused was arrested on a related charge that gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

“This matter relates to an attempted robbery of a taxi driver at knifepoint. He allegedly threatened the driver with a knife. There is very strong evidence. The accused was captured on CCTV.

“The driver picked up a fare at Sun Cabs in Mayfield where there is very high quality CCTV. He was wearing very distinctive clothing.

“Later at Assumption Road a male was seen on CCTV running from the direction of the taxi — a short distance away — and discarding a jacket worn during the incident.”

Garda Shire alleged Cambridge who is formerly of Mangerton Close, The Glen, said he had been waiting to get on to a drug rehabilitation programme and was due to start one. The defendant’s mother said her son needed help to address his drug problem.