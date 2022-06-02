Man who missed court dates no longer granted bail

A MAN who was allegedly caught with a knife in Cork city, applied to be released on bail — despite getting bail twice before on the same charge, and failing to appear in court.

Garda Ken O’Brien objected to bail being granted to Stephen O’Donovan at Cork District Court, saying that if he got bail it would be his third time getting bail on the charge.

Garda O’Brien had to arrest Stephen O’Donovan and bring him before Cork District as he failed to appear to face the charge again.

The 38-year-old of no fixed address, is charged that on December 23, 2021, at Little Hanover Street, Cork, he had a knife, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Garda O’Brien told Judge Olann Kelleher that he objected to bail being granted to the accused in the pas,t but that he was given bail on the first occasion in any event, and then failed to appear in court on an adjourned date.

Garda O’Brien had to re-arrest the accused and bring him back before Cork District Court where the accused once again applied to be released on bail and Garda O’Brien objected.

On that occasion, the accused was granted bail for the second time and the case was adjourned.

Again he failed to appear and had to be arrested.

Now at Cork District, Garda O’Brien said he was objecting to bail for the third time.

He said the accused indicated in court on previous occasions that he missed court because he was in Bruree treatment centre or in Mercy University Hospital as an in-patient.

However, Garda O’Brien said he checked with both Bruree and the Mercy and that they did not have a record of the accused being resident there on the relevant dates.

“I have no doubt he won’t turn up to answer the charge if granted bail,” Garda O’Brien testified.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, then called the accused to give evidence in his bail application. Mr O’Donovan repeated that he was in the Mercy and Bruree on occasions when he failed to appear in court.

“I am asking to be given one last chance. I really am in a bad way,” Stephen O’Donovan said.

Judge Kelleher said this was the third bench warrant for the same case and he refused bail, and remanded the defendant in custody until June 9.