Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 17:29

Gardaí appealing for information following fatal collision in Cork 

A man in his 60s has died. 
Echo reporter

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision in Cork.

The collision involving a van occurred in Gleann, Dunmanway, County Cork at approximately 9:45am this morning. 

A man in his 60s, the only occupant of the vehicle involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was travelling in this area between 9:30-10:00am is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. 

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area at this time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

