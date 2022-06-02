Woman was 'screaming and shouting at staff' at Mercy A&E

STAFF at the Mercy University Hospital have enough to be doing without having to cope with outbursts of temper from a 39-year-old woman attending there.

That was the comment made by Judge Colm Roberts as he imposed a suspended prison sentence of 80 days on Noreen O’Driscoll of Cork Simon Community at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident where O’Driscoll was threatening and abusive and was also drunk and a danger to herself or others.

The incident occurred on January 18 at the accident and emergency unit of the hospital.

“Gardaí received a call to attend the hospital where it was reported that an intoxicated woman was kicking off in the hospital. On arrival at the scene, gardaí met with the security officers who had a female detained in a separate room.

"The nurse in charge informed gardaí that the woman was being discharged but refused to leave and she started screaming and shouting at staff. She started lashing out and had to be detained for the safety of staff and other patients, and for her own safety.

"The accused was foaming at the mouth and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was pleading guilty at the earliest available opportunity and she apologised for her outburst. Judge Roberts said hospital staff were dealing with enough already with the accused arriving and causing trouble for them and for patients. “It is not acceptable,” he said.

After hearing the submission on the defendant’s behalf the judge said: “I appreciate there is a lot of internalised anger that gets externalised on other people. The only person who can stop the cycle is herself.”