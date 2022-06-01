Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 19:36

Young man arrested for alleged rape in Cork

There was no garda objection to the defendant being remanded on bail
Young man arrested for alleged rape in Cork

The defendant was charged with raping a woman at a location in Cork City on August 28, 2019.

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG man accused of raping a woman in Cork almost three years ago was arrested and charged with the crime.Detective Garda Brian Murphy arrested the 25-year-old.

The defendant was charged with raping a woman at a location in Cork City on August 28, 2019.

When cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence, he made no reply.

There was no garda objection to the defendant being remanded on bail.

However, certain conditions were required. The accused is to reside at his home address which is in Co Clare, have no contact direct or indirect with the alleged injured party, and provide the state with his mobile phone number within 24 hours.

He is also required to sign on at his local Garda station on Mondays and Fridays. None of the parties to the case can be identified, because it is a rape case.

On the application of state solicitor, Frank Nyhan, the case was adjourned until June 15.

It is anticipated that the case will be sent forward from trial at the Central Criminal Court.

More in this section

Watch: Fota Wildlife announces arrival of its first baby sloth Watch: Fota Wildlife announces arrival of its first baby sloth
Cork rail passengers encouraged to book in advance ahead of 'busiest weekend' on services since before pandemic Cork rail passengers encouraged to book in advance ahead of 'busiest weekend' on services since before pandemic
Cork Airport set to welcome 50,000 passengers this June Bank Holiday Cork Airport set to welcome 50,000 passengers this June Bank Holiday
#courtscork courtcourts
No prosecutions today at Cork District Court due to High Court decision

No prosecutions today at Cork District Court due to High Court decision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more