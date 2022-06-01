Young man arrested for alleged rape in Cork

A YOUNG man accused of raping a woman in Cork almost three years ago was arrested and charged with the crime.Detective Garda Brian Murphy arrested the 25-year-old.

The defendant was charged with raping a woman at a location in Cork City on August 28, 2019.

When cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence, he made no reply.

There was no garda objection to the defendant being remanded on bail.

However, certain conditions were required. The accused is to reside at his home address which is in Co Clare, have no contact direct or indirect with the alleged injured party, and provide the state with his mobile phone number within 24 hours.

He is also required to sign on at his local Garda station on Mondays and Fridays. None of the parties to the case can be identified, because it is a rape case.

On the application of state solicitor, Frank Nyhan, the case was adjourned until June 15.

It is anticipated that the case will be sent forward from trial at the Central Criminal Court.