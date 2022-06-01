Vaccine appointments available this weekend in Cork

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is reminding people aged 65 years and over to get a second Covid-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week in Cork.

Those who have already had their first booster are encouraged to get their second booster dose when they become eligible.

People can book a booster appointment online at a HSE vaccination centre with appointments still available for people aged 65 and over for second booster vaccinations at Bantry Vaccination Centre and North Main Street vaccination centre.

There will also be a number of walk-in clinics available in the North Main Street Vaccination centre.

Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9am and 1pm on Friday, June 3 and between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday, June 4 at the Bantry Vaccination Centre (P75TE27).

Walk-in clinics are open for five to 11-year-olds between 10am and 11am on Saturday, June 4.

Walk-ins and appointments will be available between 8.10am and 3.20pm on Friday, June 3 and between 9.10am and 2.20pm on Saturday, June 4 at the North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 A6WX) in Cork city centre.

Walk-in clinics are open at the vaccination centre for five to 11-year-olds and second vaccination doses on Thursday, June 2 from 1.30pm until 5.20pm.

People aged 12 to 29 years and older can avail of a first or second vaccination or a booster vaccination at the walk-in clinic at the centre from 8.10am to 12.30pm on Thursday, June 2.

Those 30 years and older can attend the centre from 8.10am to 3.20pm on Friday, June 3 and from 9.10am and 2.20pm on Saturday, June 4.

The public can also continue to book appointments for other Covid-19 vaccinations for people aged five and over on hse.ie by visiting https://tinyurl.com/55h23amy.

People are reminded not to attend a vaccination centre if they have Covid-19, have symptoms of Covid-19 or have been told to self-isolate.

It is also important that people check their eligibility online on HSE.ie before booking an appointment.