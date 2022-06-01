Operation underway off Cork coast following reports of fishing vessel taking on water

Valentia Coast Guard is coordinating assistance to a fishing vessel reported to be in difficulty approximately 60 miles South West of Mizen Head, in county Cork.

The vessel has a crew of eleven, is reported to be taking on water and has lost propulsion.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115 is on the scene and R116 is currently on standby in Cork Airport.

The Naval ship LÉ Samuel Beckett and an Air Corps CASA are also proceeding.

According to the Department of Transport, weather conditions on the scene are favourable.

Another fishing vessel is also on scene preparing to assist as necessary.