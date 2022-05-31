One person airlifted to CUH following multi-vehicle collision

A patient has been airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision near the Cork/Kerry border this morning.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked by the National Ambulance Service to take an individual to Cork University Hospital.

The Irish Examiner reports a multi-agency response attended the incident that included a bus, a mobile crane as well as additional cars.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 11am on the R569, just off the N22 between Ballyvourney and Glenflesk.

Emergency services are still at the scene and motorists can expect delays in the area as a result of the incident.

