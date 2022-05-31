Cork weather: Met Éireann issues early forecast for June bank holiday weekend

Met Éireann has given an early indication of the weather conditions expected for the June bank holiday weekend.

The national weather forecaster states that while it “should stay dry and settled” as high pressure is set to remain over the country, the details “remain a little uncertain” at present.

According to the current outlook, there will be a light easterly breeze in most areas, with highest temperatures in the low twenties.

Conditions are to remain settled today, with a little more cloud set to build in the afternoon but “good long sunny spells” also forecast.

Tomorrow there may be a chance of a stray shower in the afternoon or evening but overall it will stay mostly dry. Daytime highest temperatures will be between 14 to 17 degrees.

Similar conditions have been forecast for Thursday, with highest temperatures of around 15 to 19 degrees during the day.

Friday looks set to bring mixed weather conditions, with isolated showers to start and some sunny spells.

Met Éireann states that there will “be a little afternoon cloud building up with a few more showers but they will gradually die out in the evening”.

Daytime temperatures are set to reach 18 to 21 degrees.