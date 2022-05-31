Prolific shoplifter jailed for latest offence of stealing three bottles of vodka

A prolific shoplifter was jailed for six months for her latest offence – stealing three bottles of vodka.

33-year-old Maragaret Deasy of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to stealing the alcohol at Marks and Spencer, Merchants Quay, Cork, on the afternoon of February 16.

Sergeant Pat Lyons described her as a prolific shoplifter. She has 210 previous convictions. 161 of those convictions are for theft.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said the accused was serving another sentence for theft and was due for release in August. Mr Cuddigan asked Judge Patricia Cronin not to increase the overall time Deasy would be spending in custody.

Judge Cronin imposed a sentence of six months at Cork District Court and said this had to be done in light of the extent of the defendant’s previous offending.