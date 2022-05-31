Cork pair plead guilty over €56k heroin seizure

TWO Cork men confessed yesterday to their part in dealing €56,000 worth of heroin off Cathedral Road in Cork City.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy brought a fresh charge against each man arising out the seizure of the €56,000 stash in January.

The charges against Roy Twohig, aged 42, and William Kenny, aged 45, stated that they had diamorphine (better known as heroin) for the purpose of sale or supply to others at a time when the street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold amount that gives rise to mandatory 10-year sentence unless the sentencing judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the DPP consented to trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court or to the entering of a guilty plea in each case at Cork District Court should this arise, and for the accused to be sent forward to the circuit court for sentencing.

Both Twohig and Kenny indicated through their solicitors, Diarmuid Kelleher and Frank Buttimer, respectively, that they were signing pleas of guilty to the charges.

They previously indicated a similar course in respect of other charges against them arising out of the seizure of the same stash of drugs.

The two defendants were previously charged with possession of diamorphine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges against each man relate to St Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, on Wednesday, January 19.

Twohig, of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, and Kenny, also of St Vincent’s Hostel, had the cases against them sent forward by Judge Patricia Cronin for sentencing next month at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The cases will be listed for mention on June 20 and sentencing may take place later in the sessions of that court.

There is a third defendant who was not before Cork District Court yesterday.

He is due to appear early in June in respect of his part in the case.