Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 16:54

Man charged in relation to reported stabbing in Cork at weekend

The injured party was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds, before being taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening. 
Man charged in relation to reported stabbing in Cork at weekend

Tommy O’Flynn of 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Brian Murphy and brought before Cork District Court. Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

Gardaí investigating a reported stabbing in Killeens on Sunday arrested a young man and charged him with assault causing harm to another young man.

Tommy O’Flynn of 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Brian Murphy and brought before Cork District Court.

O’Flynn, who is in his early 20s, was charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The charge stated that he assaulted Patrick Delaney causing him harm on May 29.

It was reported that gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City shortly after midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning. 

The injured party, who is in his 30s, was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds, before being taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening. 

The scene was preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Judge Patricia Cronin asked if the state was objecting to bail being granted to the accused. 

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no such objection but that the prosecution did require bail conditions.

Det. Garda Murphy then outlined the conditions of the bail: Tommy O’Flynn is required to reside at his residence at 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, abstain from alcohol, have no contact – direct or indirect – with the alleged injured party, Patrick Delaney, or his brother John Delaney, sign daily at Mayfield garda station between 9 am and 9 pm, and abide by a curfew to be home between 11 pm and 5 am. every night.

Sgt. Lyons said that it would take some time before directions would be available in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

He asked for an adjournment of the case until September 19. Judge Cronin granted that adjournment.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, was appointed to represent Tommy O’Flynn on free legal aid.

More in this section

Port of Cork cranes named after pair of folklore giants Port of Cork cranes named after pair of folklore giants
Francesca Murray charity run 'I couldn't speak and had to be spoon-fed': Woman running mini-marathon for CUH Charity following stroke
Cork community groups reaping benefits of grant funding Cork community groups reaping benefits of grant funding
cork courtcourtscork city centrecork crime
Tui financials

Cork passengers shocked by last-minute holiday cancellation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more