Man charged in relation to reported stabbing in Cork at weekend

Gardaí investigating a reported stabbing in Killeens on Sunday arrested a young man and charged him with assault causing harm to another young man.

Tommy O’Flynn of 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Brian Murphy and brought before Cork District Court.

O’Flynn, who is in his early 20s, was charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The charge stated that he assaulted Patrick Delaney causing him harm on May 29.

It was reported that gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City shortly after midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The injured party, who is in his 30s, was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds, before being taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Judge Patricia Cronin asked if the state was objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no such objection but that the prosecution did require bail conditions.

Det. Garda Murphy then outlined the conditions of the bail: Tommy O’Flynn is required to reside at his residence at 63 Thorndale Estate, Dublin Hill, Cork, abstain from alcohol, have no contact – direct or indirect – with the alleged injured party, Patrick Delaney, or his brother John Delaney, sign daily at Mayfield garda station between 9 am and 9 pm, and abide by a curfew to be home between 11 pm and 5 am. every night.

Sgt. Lyons said that it would take some time before directions would be available in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He asked for an adjournment of the case until September 19. Judge Cronin granted that adjournment.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, was appointed to represent Tommy O’Flynn on free legal aid.