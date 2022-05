An open-air cinema experience is coming to one of Cork City’s most historic landmarks this summer.

Cork City Gaol will host Scenic Cinema’s latest cinema offering, with two favourites to choose from on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

Scenic Cinema, which offers unique seasonal cinema experiences across Ireland, will screen The Greatest Showman for all the family and The Shawshank Redemption for the adults behind the high walls in the gardens of the gaol.

Those attending are invited to bring a picnic, a blanket or a camp chair with them, or sit in the VIP section with a comfy seat.

Tickets are on sale now and are available by visiting www.sceniccinema.net/book-tickets.

People are advised that capacity is limited.

The outdoor summer screenings come following a successful string of Christmas movie screenings at The Marina Market back in December of last year which featured screenings of Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually, and The Holiday.